Thrill-seeker who fell from Circus Circus roller coaster in Las Vegas was a double amputee

The thrill-seeker who fell from a roller coaster at Las Vegas' Circus Circus last month was a double amputee, records show.

The woman, who was said to be between 25 and 30 years old, was riding the El Loco Roller Coaster at the casino’s indoor Adventuredome amusement park when the incident occurred, authorities said following the March 25 incident. The ride was subsequently issued a “prohibited use” notice by the Clark County Building and Fire Prevention department.

Clark County authorities were made aware that the woman was a double amputee shortly after the accident, Fox 5 reported. Days later, on March 29, they requested four pieces of information from Adventuredome, including an analysis of the ride's restraint and containment system; the manufacturer's explanation for why the woman was ejected; what modifications the manufacturer will take to address the issues; and the implementation of those modifications.

The extent of the woman’s injuries have not been disclosed. A representative for MGM Resorts International, which owns Circus Circus, did not provide information on how the woman may have fallen from the ride.

The company did, however, confirm that the ride remains closed during the investigation.

“This attraction features publicly posted guidelines based on manufacturer recommendations and associated regulations," a representative told Fox News in a statement. "We are committed to the safety of our guests and holding all rides and attractions to high standards. We work closely with the county on the routine inspection and certification process for our attractions, and we will continue to work closely with officials as this incident is investigated.

"The ride remains closed until further notice during the investigation.”

The El Loco Roller Coaster, which originally opened at Circus Circus in February 2014, was described as more of an adult-themed ride upon its debut, in contrast to the rest of the Adventuredome’s kid-friendly attractions. Each four-person car reportedly reaches speeds of 45 miles per hour during the 72-second ride and performs 90-degree drops, “doughnut rolls” and 180-degree turns.