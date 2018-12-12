The Latest: Pilot survives after plane crashes into ocean

The Latest on a plane crash off the coast of Hawaii (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Petty Officer Sara Muir says the pilot of an aircraft that crashed off Honolulu is in stable condition.

She says the pilot was rescued about 3 miles (4.8 km) south of Oahu near Honolulu's Sand Island.

Muir says as far as she knows only one person was on board the plane.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara says departing flights from the Honolulu airport are being held as a precaution.

___

3 p.m.

A military spokesman says rescuers have recovered a pilot in unknown condition after an aircraft crashed in the ocean on Wednesday.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam spokesman Charles Anthony says the military has not confirmed the plane was a military aircraft. He says it was a military affiliated plane, but may be civilian.