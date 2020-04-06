Texas hotel offers hospital workers home away from home amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Now that’s hospitality.

A hotel in Texas is offering free rooms to medical personnel, seeing as many hospital workers are isolating themselves from their friends and family to avoid spreading COVID-19. during the coronavirus outbreak.

My Place Hotel in Lubbock, Texas, is providing rooms to workers that include kitchens and full-size refrigerators, Fox 34 reports. According to the hotel, this is to help the medical workers feel at home while they're away from their loved ones.

“We're all making sacrifices during this unusual time, but when you think of a group of people, it's hard to think of a group that's making a bigger sacrifice right now than our health care workers,” Kevin Nelson, the hotel's co-owner, told the outlet.

The hotel is reportedly at about two-thirds capacity.

“Many of them are not able to go home,” Nelson explained, “either because they can't risk being exposed because they're an essential job… or they can't risk exposing their family.”

“It feels a little more like a residential setting more than a transient setting," he continued. "So we've had a lot of these health care workers with us over time, but now we just want to make a real push and let them know, not only are we available, but we're going to make rooms available to them.”

My Place Hotels is part of a national chain of hotels. Fox News reached out to the parent company for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Many other businesses have stepped u[ during this time period to help out during the pandemic. Domino’s, for instance, recently announced that it would be donating 10 million slices of pizza across the country to people in need, including hospital and medical workers who are on the front lines of the outbreak.