Surfer arrested at Spanish beach after police learn she had COVID-19, was defying quarantine orders

You can’t hang 10 with COVID-19.

A surfer in Spain was marched off of a beach in handcuffs after authorities learned she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and ordered to self-quarantine.

FRENCH TOURIST FINED NEARLY $1,200 FOR TAKING SAND FROM ITALIAN BEACH

The woman, who works as a lifeguard at La Concha beach in the northern city of San Sebastian, was spotted on Monday at Zurriola beach – which is less than half a mile from La Concha – by an acquaintance who notified police, reports Basque news outlet El Diario Vasco.

This person also informed the city’s police, or Ertzaintza, that the surfer had recently tested positive for coronavirus. She was reportedly on leave from her lifeguarding duties at La Concha when she turned up at Zurriola, according to El Diario Vasco.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Authorities who arrived at Zurriola ordered the woman back to the beach, as did lifeguards patrolling the water; however, the woman refused to leave the water for another hour, Spain’s El Pais reported. When she did return to land, she was arrested.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Footage from Monday appears to show the woman marching out of the water and arguing with police. The clip also shows her handcuffed and seated in the sand shortly afterward. Officers in hazmat suits were later filmed marching her off the beach.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The surfer was ultimately arrested for disobeying the orders of police, but released hours later, El Diario Vasco reported. She is expected to face heavy fines.