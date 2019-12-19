Superyacht slams into bridge in St. Maarten, viral video shows

Now that’s too close for comfort.

An enormous luxury superyacht recently crashed into a bridge in St. Maarten, and must-see video footage of the accident has gone viral on social media.

On Sunday afternoon, the ship's captain reportedly lost control of the 282-foot yacht, named Ecstasea, as it entered Simpson Bay Lagoon while the Simpson Bay Bridge was open. While passing beneath the bridge, the superyacht veered right and its observation deck ripped off the bridge’s control booth.

Adverse weather conditions, including gale force winds, allegedly factored into causing the crash, Boat International reports.

No one was injured in the accident. People on the observation platform rushed out of the way as the Ecstasea’s bow sped by them, and the bridge operator quickly jumped out of the booth just before it got side-swiped, video footage shows.

Remarkably, the bridge’s operational controls were not damaged during the mishap, and the bridge is still fully functional, Simpson Bay Lagoon Corporation project manager Bertrand Peters said.

“It was tricky – the vessel had some difficulties. The impact took out the booth but the controls and gear were all intact so the bridge remains fully operational and opening times will not be affected,” Peters commented. “Visitors are therefore still being welcomed to enter the bay.”

Video footage of the unbelievable collision has since gone viral on Twitter, receiving over 4.8 million views and 46,000 shares as of Thursday morning.

Some of the commenters were also amused by two wine-drinking women who didn’t move from their seats near the bridge’s railing as the Ecstasea swerved dangerously close. Some users agreed that the onlookers evoked "the level of chill" they personally wanted to channel in 2020.

The impressive Ecstasea superyacht was once owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who sold it to the crown prince of Abu Dhabi in 2009 for $120 million, The Sun reports. It traded hands again when it was purchased by entrepreneur Alshair Fiyaz in 2014.

The Ecstasea was delivered to her first owner in 2004 and can comfortably accommodate up to 15 guests and 27 crew members, per Yacht Charter Fleet. The ship reportedly boasts WiFi, a deck Jacuzzi, a gym and air conditioning.