Man wears full suit of armor to airport

How’d this guy get through the metal detectors?

Travelers at Atlanta International Airport were surprised to see a man sitting in the terminal wearing the shiny outfit, Express UK reports. Based on the image, the man appears to be wearing an elaborate suit of armor, including chainmail, medallions and even a helmet.

The man was described as sitting with passengers “as if trying to blend in.” Others questioned how the man was able to get the outfit past airport security.

A suit of armor isn’t the only strange thing recently discovered by airport security.

Airport security workers in the U.K. were likely shocked to free a fearless feline from luggage scanned before a recent flight to New York after the cat had stowed away in her owner’s bags ahead of a transatlantic trip.

Nick and Voirrey Coole were “totally shocked” to be pulled aside by security screeners last week while preparing to board their flight from the Isle of Man Airport en route to New York to celebrate Nick’s 40th birthday, The Independent reports. Officials pressed the Cooles for answers, asking if they knew what was in one of their hand luggage bags after it had been through the scanner. The surprise, sudden inquiry left the couple perplexed.

“We ran out of ideas for what it could have been, and my wife even asked them, ‘It’s not a cat is it?’” Nick told the outlet.

Voirrey’s suspicions were correct, and the “awesome” airport staffers laughed with the couple once the Cooles realized it was a mistake, Manchester Evening News reports.

Nick explained that their black cat, named Candy, is always on the hunt for tight places to hide in, like bags and boxes, though they were stunned that she successfully hid in their bags for the airport.

