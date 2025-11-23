Strange celebrity 'naked Christmas tree' trend sparks pushback: 'Ornaments are a must'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As people all over the country prepare to travel to see loved ones this Christmas season, an unexpected obsession is driving home the "less is more" adage. It's also dividing people.

Stripped of decoration and free of clutter, the minimalist Christmas tree has become a hot trend on social media feeds, with bare trees lit by nothing but soft white lights — or, in some cases, nothing at all.

Celebrities including Julianne Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer, Victoria Beckham and Khloé Kardashian have embraced the look, swapping ornaments and tinsel for clean lines and quiet glows.

And as much as some people love it, not everyone's a fan.

One online user declared, "You just don’t have taste. Ornaments are a must" — rejecting the bare-tree aesthetic entirely.

Designers call it the "no-ornament" or "nearly naked" tree — proof that minimalism has finally reached the holidays.

Some say the look is peaceful, streamlined and stress-free.

"It’s elegant and no mess," said one person, embracing the simplicity as a calmer, cleaner take on the holidays.

Others think it looks unfinished, even joyless.

Some families have chosen the middle ground — placing one minimalist tree in the living room for style, then a second upstairs for the kids to decorate.

The appeal of the minimalist tree goes beyond simple looks. Many people are choosing to have smaller gatherings and honor budget-friendly traditions.

With fewer decorations to buy and store, people are saving money. It's also about practicality: In households with kids or pets, fragile ornaments and dangling decorations can quickly turn into hazards.

Retailers have taken notice, offering pre-lit trees and neutral decorations that appeal to the growing demand for a cleaner look.

"A traditional Christmas tree will always be in style."

Jacqueline Whitmore, an etiquette expert based in Florida, told Fox News Digital, "As my aunt used to say, ‘Different strokes for different folks.’ Minimalism is a choice, not an obligation."

She added, "The etiquette is this: Don’t chastise someone who decides not to decorate their tree the way you might expect them to. Less is more (especially when it comes to negative comments)."

Still, some people can't resist criticism.

One TikTok user asked, "I wonder how many kids don’t get to decorate their tree nowadays."

For many, classic Christmas trees tap deeply into nostalgia — with ornaments including handmade crafts from school, photos from other years and gifts collected over time.

"I can tell you where each of my special ornaments came from, and I wouldn't trade that for the most ‘perfect’ tree," said one person online.

Another added, "A traditional Christmas tree will always be in style."