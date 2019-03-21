Spring break: South Padre Island boasts Texas' 'best beach'

Texas’ "best beach" is the perfect spring break getaway if you’re looking for mild-temperatures, pristine sandy beaches and lively atmosphere. And South Padre Island, already popular with college students looking to cut loose, also offers plenty for families hoping to get away.

Every year an estimated 50,000 spring-breakers descend on to the resort island off Texas’ southern coast — but there's still time to grab a spot at one of the 21 hotels while the temperatures are still mild, and before the hot summer season picks up.

The 34-mile-long island — lined by pristine coastline and Texas' best beach, according to its tourism campaigns — features lively bars and clubs for crowds looking to get loud, as well as family-friendly nature centers and some of the best fishing on the Texas Gulf Coast for those who would rather explore, or stop to relax for a bit. There is even pet-friendly resort and waterpark, Schlitterbahn, for those who like to vacation with their four-legged family members.

Your best bet? Visit South Padre Island’s tourism website for a list of all the available accommodations. Then grab your beach towel — and plenty of sunscreen — and go soak in the spring rays.