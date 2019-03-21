Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Spring Break Nation
Published

Spring break: South Padre Island boasts Texas' 'best beach'

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The sunny spot is popular with college students looking to cut loose – and families hoping to get away.

The sunny spot is popular with college students looking to cut loose – and families hoping to get away. (iStock)

Texas’ "best beach" is the perfect spring break getaway if you’re looking for mild-temperatures, pristine sandy beaches and lively atmosphere. And South Padre Island, already popular with college students looking to cut loose, also offers plenty for families hoping to get away.

SPRING BREAK: SAN DIEGO OFFERS FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES, CRAFT BREWS AND BEAUTIFUL BEACHES

Every year an estimated 50,000 spring-breakers descend on to the resort island off Texas’ southern coast — but there's still time to grab a spot at one of the 21 hotels while the temperatures are still mild, and before the hot summer season picks up.

SPRING BREAK: MYRTLE BEACH BRINGS SUN, SURF AND MILES OF BOARDWALK

The 34-mile-long island — lined by pristine coastline and Texas' best beach, according to its tourism campaigns — features lively bars and clubs for crowds looking to get loud, as well as family-friendly nature centers and some of the best fishing on the Texas Gulf Coast for those who would rather explore, or stop to relax for a bit. There is even pet-friendly resort and waterpark, Schlitterbahn, for those who like to vacation with their four-legged family members.

Grab your beach towel, plenty of sunscreen and go soak in the spring rays.

Grab your beach towel, plenty of sunscreen and go soak in the spring rays. (iStock)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Your best bet? Visit South Padre Island’s tourism website for a list of all the available accommodations. Then grab your beach towel — and plenty of sunscreen — and go soak in the spring rays.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.