Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

Spirit Airlines passengers scream as stowaway bat causes commotion on flight

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A bat caused quite a scene when it was discovered on a Spirit Airlines flight last week.

According to a Spirit Airlines spokesperson, the stowaway mammal was discovered about 30 minutes into a flight from Charlotte, N.C., to Newark, N.J.

TSA STOPS TRAVELER WITH FLOWERS CONTAINING HIDDEN KNIFE

“It is believed the bat started its journey in Charlotte, flying into an overhead bin while our crews were doing overnight maintenance,” read a statement sent to Fox News by Spirit.

Passengers tweeted video of the bat flying overhead in the plane. In the video, passengers can be heard screaming and one woman asking “It’s not a bat, is it?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The stowaway mammal was discovered about 30 minutes into a flight from Charlotte, N.C., to Newark, N.J.

The stowaway mammal was discovered about 30 minutes into a flight from Charlotte, N.C., to Newark, N.J. (iStock)

The bat was eventually caught in the lavatory and removed by animal control officers after the plane landed, Spirit confirmed to Fox News. The aircraft was then disinfected and searched.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“No one was hurt in this incident, including the bat,” the statement from Spirit read.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.