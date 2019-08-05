Spirit Airlines passengers scream as stowaway bat causes commotion on flight

A bat caused quite a scene when it was discovered on a Spirit Airlines flight last week.

According to a Spirit Airlines spokesperson, the stowaway mammal was discovered about 30 minutes into a flight from Charlotte, N.C., to Newark, N.J.

“It is believed the bat started its journey in Charlotte, flying into an overhead bin while our crews were doing overnight maintenance,” read a statement sent to Fox News by Spirit.

Passengers tweeted video of the bat flying overhead in the plane. In the video, passengers can be heard screaming and one woman asking “It’s not a bat, is it?”

The bat was eventually caught in the lavatory and removed by animal control officers after the plane landed, Spirit confirmed to Fox News. The aircraft was then disinfected and searched.

“No one was hurt in this incident, including the bat,” the statement from Spirit read.