Southwest Airlines staffer serenades mother of fallen Arizona DPS trooper in viral video

A Southwest Airlines employee surprised passengers aboard a recent flight with an impromptu musical performance, singing “You Raise Me Up” by Josh Groban to honor the memory of a fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper – whose mother was onboard the flight.

Last Saturday, Southwest passengers aboard a flight from Phoenix to Louisville sat quietly in respectful attention as a male flight crew member belted out an emotionally powerful rendition of the moving song at the front of the plane, AZ Family and 12 News report.

Video footage of the sentimental scene has since been viewed on Facebook over 33,000 times, with many users agreeing that the performance hit all the right notes. Commenters have identified the crooner as Scott Wirt, a ground operations staffer.

“Sean, thank you for sharing this, it was amazing,” Deb Edenhofer wrote online.

Edenhofer’s son, Tyler Edenhofer, was a Navy veteran and DPS Trooper who was killed in the line of duty in July 2018, Fox 10 Phoenix reports. He was 24-years-old.

The mother of the law enforcement officer was traveling to a ceremony in Kentucky, where a park bench was being dedicated in memory of her son, as per 12 News.

According to Facebook fans, the Southwest serenade was a bittersweet launch for her emotional trip to the Bluegrass state.

“What an Angel God sent to bless this mom,” one commenter wrote of the performance.

“God sure noticed that young man singing to that mother and really all mothers who have lost sons while serving their country,” another agreed. “God bless them all.”

