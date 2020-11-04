Expand / Collapse search
Entire Southwest Airlines flight forced to deplane in Nashville after passenger refuses to wear mask

The Las Vegas-bound flight was delayed for an hour

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Mask policies are still causing problems on flights.

An entire Southwest Airlines flight in Nashville was forced to deplane Tuesday morning after a passenger allegedly refused to wear a mask and would not leave the plane, the airline shared with Fox News.

The female passenger boarded the 9:20 a.m. flight to Las Vegas, where she was reportedly asked to wear a mask, but she refused. The plane returned to the gate and officers were called to the scene to deal with the passenger.

The passenger was eventually escorted off the plane and her ticket was refunded.

The woman also would not follow instructions to leave the plane, which forced all passengers to deplaned so they could escort her off, the Tennessean reported.

The woman was taken to the Southwest gate for a ticket refund and then taken to a non-secure side of the airport, the outlet shared. She was not arrested.

The incident reportedly caused an hourlong delay.

Southwest, like all major U.S. airlines, have implemented mandatory mask policies for passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

