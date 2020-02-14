Southwest Airlines surprises couple with baby shower for adopted infant during flight

Baby on board!

Two proud new parents were shocked when Southwest Airlines employees went above and beyond in the friendly skies, celebrating their growing family with well-wishes during the flight.

On Sunday, Dustin Moore shared an uplifting story about the kindness of strangers that surprised him and his wife Caren when taking their adopted baby daughter home for the first time. Last year, the couple was flying from Colorado to California when they were honored with an impromptu baby shower of sorts during their trip with Southwest.

The Moores’ newborn daughter was just eight days old when they flew to the Golden State in November, the new dad told Fox News.

In a now-viral Twitter thread that has since received over 14,000 likes and 3,000 shares, Dustin explained the couple befriended a flight attendant named Jenny and another passenger, who asked why they were flying with a week-old baby. Offering a “shortened adoption story,” Jenny and the passenger congratulated the Moores on their “beautiful” child.

Another flight attendant named Bobby wished the family well, and surprised the proud parents by taking to the intercom to announce a “special guest” – their baby.

“She’s just been adopted by her parents Caren and Dustin, and is making her way home,” Dustin recalled. “The entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause.”

Then, the attendant revealed that the flight crew would pass out pens and napkins for passengers to share words of wisdom and advice for Dustin and Caren. Favorite messages included reminders to “make time for date night” and “enjoy every minute” of parenthood.

According to Dustin, Bobby and Jenny (who are married) later presented them with about 60 napkin notes and a set of pilot wings for their daughter, explaining that someone did things similar for them during their honeymoon flight, inspiring them to pay the good deed forward.

“But there’s more. What all of those perfect strangers and attendants did not know, was the emotionally tender state of two brand-new parents. Parents who after 9 years of trying had been blessed with their first child. Parents who felt scared, but determined in their new role,” Dustin wrote.

“This website is used oft as a means to share what’s wrong. I hope you’ll take time to share what is good,” he continued. “In a world of turmoil, don’t forget to showcase the Bobby’s and Jenny’s, the kind strangers out there. And if they don’t cross your path, be one. Seek good, or create it.”

Speaking to Fox News on Friday, Dustin said that the special flight and well-wishes from fellow passengers will be a memory that he and his wife will cherish forever.

“We were feeling all sorts of emotions during that flight. Will we be good parents? Are people going to treat our daughter differently since she's adopted (not a rational concern, I know)? When is our daughter going to start screaming on this flight?” the dad said.

“This was entirely the reason why the crew and passenger reaction meant so much to us. It was an instant bond developed,” he continued. “The moment I heard all those people cheer for our daughter, it didn't matter that we had never met before. They showed love to our daughter, and we loved them right back for it.”

Explaining that the stranger’s genuine congratulations helped “clear away the fears we felt inside,” Dustin said that the thoughtful notes organized by the flight attendants felt like winning the lottery.

“The whole point of why I shared the story was in hopes that people can catch each other doing something right,” he mused.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Southwest shared the following statement on the feel-good story:

“On a recent flight, our crew met two customers who were traveling home with their newborn for the first time. Our crew often looks for opportunities to provide exceptional hospitality, so the crew sprang into action and asked the whole flight to share advice for the new parents on our inflight napkins. More than five dozen napkins full of advice were collected and presented to the Customers, as they began their journey as parents.

“Our people are our best assets, and it is evident in the kindness and heart that our crew showed to these customers during a special time in their lives.We join in the new parents’ joy and wish them a lifetime of love and baby snuggles.”