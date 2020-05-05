Six Flags theme parks to require reservations upon reopening

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Six Flags theme parks are looking to reopen this month in several states throughout the nation as shelter-in-place mandates expire or loosen.

UNIVERSAL PAUSING CONSTRUCTION ON EPIC UNIVERSE THEME PARK IN FLORIDA: REPORT

However, to do so, those planned to open first — including Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Six Flags Over Georgia near Atlanta, Six Flags St. Louis in Missouri, Frontier City in Oklahoma City and Six Flags Mexico in Mexico City, according to Newsweek — will have to adhere to certain guidelines that will limit any spur of the moment rollercoaster cravings.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the theme parks’ websites, guests who want to visit a Six Flags location upon reopening will have to make reservations in advance.

“IMPORTANT: ALL VISITORS (INCLUDING PASS HOLDERS AND MEMBERS) MUST MAKE ADVANCE RESERVATIONS TO VISIT THE PARK," reads a message posted to the parks' websites. "To meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests, all visits to the park must be pre-scheduled using our online reservation system."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In addition to the reservation-system, Six Flags will also be conducting temperature checks at entrances and requiring guests to wear face masks, CBS Los Angeles reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, other theme parks, like Disneyland and Disney World, do not yet have a concert target date for reopening.