Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airports
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Several injured at Maryland airport amid ‘partial equipment failure involving jet bridge,’ officials say

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
Several people were injured Saturday when a “partial equipment failure” that involved a “jet bridge” occurred at an airport in Maryland, the airport confirmed.

Several people were injured Saturday when a “partial equipment failure” that involved a “jet bridge” occurred at an airport in Maryland, the airport confirmed. (Twitter/@starryeyd_)

Several people were injured Saturday when a “partial equipment failure” that involved a “jet bridge” occurred at an airport in Maryland, officials confirmed.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport took to Twitter confirming that early information suggested that six people had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The situation unfolded at Gate E-10.

Those individuals were taken to area hospitals for care, the airport said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department also tweeted that they were assisting the airport’s fire and rescue team with the incident.

The wounded individuals were taken to area hospitals for care, the airport said.

The wounded individuals were taken to area hospitals for care, the airport said. (Twitter/@Tylerfishergmu)

Photos of the scene showed responding personnel and ambulances.

This is a developing story; Please check back for updates.