Ryanair pilots under investigation after one caught handling plane's throttle with rubber chicken: report

Jokes and yolks are on two Ryanair pilots who are reportedly under investigation after one was caught handling an airplane throttle with a rubber chicken. A spokesperson for the low-cost carrier has since insisted that the footage, while “unprofessional,” was captured on the ground in a parked plane that was not running.

Video footage surfaced on Sunday of two Ryanair pilots joking around in the cockpit of a Boeing 737-800 with the rubber bird, The Sun reported.

In film obtained by the outlet, one of the aviators allegedly pretended to push around the plane’s throttle lever with the rubber chicken. In another clip, the same pilot is said to have sent other crew members into hysterics when he squeezed the chicken toy to make funny noises.

The pilot employed by the budget airline based in Dublin, Ireland, is believed to fly out of Pisa, Italy, the Sun reports. It remains unclear if any passengers were on board during the alleged stunt.

Though no further chirp on the incident has yet been heard from Ryanair, which was contacted for comment, a spokesperson for the airline said that the footage was captured on the ground of a parked plane and that safety was never in question.

“These pictures and video show crew on the ground in a parked aircraft with the engines shut down. While the images are unprofessional, the actions in them posed no risk and safety was never compromised,” a Ryanair spokesperson told the Sun.

“We encourage our crew to enjoy their work. However, we expect them to remain professional at all times and we are investigating the matter further.”

