Royal Caribbean cancels 18 cruises in Asia amid coronavirus outbreak

Bon voyage, Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean International has canceled 18 cruises in Asia amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Reuters reports, the Miami-based cruise line announced that 18 upcoming cruises in Southeast Asia have been canceled as officials struggle to contain the viral disease, which is officially known as COVID-19.

“It is important that every organization acts responsibly, and we have already taken aggressive steps to minimize risk through boarding restrictions and itinerary changes,” Chief Executive Officer Richard Fain said in a statement shared with Bloomberg. “Our focus on public health is unwavering.”

Royal Caribbean also described recent demand for bookings as “softer” COVID-19 anxieties spread beyond Asia.

“While the early impact due to concerns about the coronavirus is mainly related to Asia, recent bookings for our broader business have also been softer,” the company revealed.

Looking ahead, Royal Caribbean has not yet canceled its remaining departures across Asia through the end of April.

As of Friday morning, the viral outbreak that began in China has reportedly infected over 64,000 people globally and claimed the lives of at least 1,383.

Last week, Royal Caribbean canceled eight cruises from China through early March as a precautionary measure for the safety of guests and staff.

A spokesperson for the cruise company was not immediately available to offer further comment.

On Monday, Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas ship finally departed a New Jersey port after docking last week to screen dozens of passengers for the novel coronavirus.

