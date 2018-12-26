Rich Kids of Instagram flaunt ridiculous wealth, luxury Christmas vacations

While most of us stuff ourselves silly on Christmas Day, the Rich Kids of Instagram are having an altogether more grand affair.

The spoilt brats have spent December 25th jetting off to five-star snowy climes, posing with expensive cars and pouting in front of towering Christmas trees.

These privileged social media stars aren't afraid to brag about what the man in red bought them.

It seems his sack was laden with items from Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

One loaded teen is celebrating the festive season in the Maldives, sharing envy-inducing beach snaps while others escaped in their private helicopters.

Several rich kids have been posing in front of lavish Christmas trees while one drove his luxurious Aston Martin to a five-star boutique hotel in the French Alps.

Other travel spots showed off in the ostentatious snaps included Monaco, Istanbul, New York and Los Angeles.

