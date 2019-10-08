Republic Airways employees fired for shocking fight on plane jetway caught on security footage

Two employees of Republic Airways have been terminated after a video showing them hitting each other on the jetway at a Denver airport was shared online.

In the nine-second clip, taken from surveillance video and reportedly originally shared on FlyerTalk, a male employee is seen charging a female employee who slaps him and turns away. The man then punches her in the abdomen and slaps her in the face.

EASYJET PASSENGERS KICKED OFF FLIGHT AFTER THROWING PUNCHES IN CABIN, GETTING PLANE DIVERTED

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department confirmed the incident, telling Fox News the altercation took place shortly before 10 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 13. Both the man and woman were arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault. The spokesperson could not confirm if the two had appeared in court as of Oct. 8.

The employees have been fired from Republic Airways, the regional airline said. It was not disclosed in what capacity the two were employed at the airline, but the man appears to possibly be dressed as a flight attendant or pilot. The woman also appears to be dressed as a flight attendant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News, Republic Airways said it investigated the situation when it occurred last month.

“We are aware of a situation that occurred last month involving two of our employees. We investigated this matter and took appropriate action consistent with our belief that such behavior is unacceptable. These individuals are no longer employed at Republic,” the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It was not reported what prompted the fight.