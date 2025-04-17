REAL ID looming deadline prompts TSA travel warning: 'Expect delays'

The fast-approaching deadline for REAL IDs has many Americans rushing to obtain the important new identification even as travel issues may lie ahead.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a press release reminding Americans of the May 7 deadline while also warning of delays.

"Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (e.g., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint," the release said.

REAL ID APPOINTMENTS ADDED AS NEW JERSEY RESIDENTS STRUGGLE TO GET NEW IDENTIFICATION

Air travelers at domestic airports will be required to present a REAL ID in order to fly.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers told Fox News Digital the agency estimates that "81% of the public is ready for REAL ID enforcement."

"That potentially leaves 19% who are unprepared," Dankers said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

When asked if the implementation of REAL IDs will impact travel times, Dankers said, "If you do the math, the reasonable response would be to arrive early."

"The length of the delay travelers experience will be determined by the number of other travelers who do not have a REAL ID-compliant credential, or another form of identification accepted by TSA," the spokesperson added.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital he doesn’t expect there will be "meaningful delays," but it will impact travel times.

Leff says, "If there are additional identity verifications to go through, even calling over another TSA staff member to handle that takes time."

"Take even an extra 10 seconds per passenger without REAL ID (or 10 seconds per passenger while the document checker verifies what kind of ID it is) and multiply that out across thousands of passengers per checkpoint per day at larger airports," said Leff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "that could become a meaningful bottleneck."