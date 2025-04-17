REAL ID looming deadline prompts TSA travel warning: 'Expect delays'

Expand / Collapse search
Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Deadline approaches for REAL ID requirement at US airports Video

Deadline approaches for REAL ID requirement at US airports

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton joins ‘America's Newsroom’ to give the latest on U.S. airports soon requiring REAL IDs to be shown for domestic flights.

The fast-approaching deadline for REAL IDs has many Americans rushing to obtain the important new identification even as travel issues may lie ahead. 

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a press release reminding Americans of the May 7 deadline while also warning of delays.

"Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (e.g., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint," the release said.

Air travelers at domestic airports will be required to present a REAL ID in order to fly.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers told Fox News Digital the agency estimates that "81% of the public is ready for REAL ID enforcement."

travelers at denver airport in colorado

A TSA spokesperson said that about 20% of Americans are unprepared for the REAL ID deadline that's looming. (TSA)

"That potentially leaves 19% who are unprepared," Dankers said. 

When asked if the implementation of REAL IDs will impact travel times, Dankers said, "If you do the math, the reasonable response would be to arrive early."

Real ID signage at airport

Passports can be used as an alternative to boarding domestic flights and entering federal facilities. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"The length of the delay travelers experience will be determined by the number of other travelers who do not have a REAL ID-compliant credential, or another form of identification accepted by TSA," the spokesperson added. 

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital he doesn’t expect there will be "meaningful delays," but it will impact travel times.

REAL ID image

An example of a Real ID shows the gold star in the upper right-hand corner, as shared by TSA.  (U.S. Transportation Security Administration)

Leff says, "If there are additional identity verifications to go through, even calling over another TSA staff member to handle that takes time."

"Take even an extra 10 seconds per passenger without REAL ID (or 10 seconds per passenger while the document checker verifies what kind of ID it is) and multiply that out across thousands of passengers per checkpoint per day at larger airports," said Leff.

He continued, "that could become a meaningful bottleneck."