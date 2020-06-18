How the coronavirus is going to affect summer vacation plans

Going on vacation has never been more confusing.

People typically plan for future vacations, oftentimes making reservations months in advance. While it’s nice to have something to look forward to, it can also lead to complications -- a lot can change in a few months and surprises can pop up anytime, especially in today’s world.

Even though many areas of the country are beginning to reopen, many tourist attractions aren’t operating at full capacity or are enforcing strict attendance limits. Some states also continue to have mandatory quarantines for out-of-state visitors, further complicating vacation plans.

However, trying to cancel or postpone a trip might be more confusing as many factors can impact the cost of canceling or postponing a trip -- not just the current coronavirus situation.

When dealing with airlines, if a flight is canceled due to the coronavirus, airlines are supposed to offer refunds. By this point, however, most airlines have adjusted their schedules and fewer flights are being canceled. Though many airlines are still allowing customers to change their flight date without change fees if a passenger is uncomfortable flying, although you may have to pay the difference if the new flight is more expensive.

While many hotels allow cancellations up to 72-to-24 hours before check-in without fees, even before the pandemic, with the ongoing situation, some hotels with non-refundable bookings have altered their policies on those bookings. As with airlines, many brands are allowing guests to alter the date of their visit without incurring any change fees.

As theme parks reopen, many are still struggling with attendance limits. As such, previously purchased tickets are generally being honored for longer periods of time -- meaning you can postpone your trip if members of your party are not able or willing to travel right away.

Though if you are planning on visiting major theme parks, places like Disney World are requiring guests to actually make reservations for the day they want to travel to the park. So, you have to plan ahead.

Due to the current situation, postponing a trip shouldn’t be too difficult. One thing to remember, however, is that while companies are allowing trips to be rescheduled, many are requiring that the tickets be used within a certain time frame (which may change as the coronavirus situation evolves).