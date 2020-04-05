Hotel offers luxury 'quarantine apartments' with in-room $500 coronavirus test

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

There's more than one way to quarantine.

A hotel and resort in Switzerland is offering luxury apartments for quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak. Aside from the typical amenities, the apartments include several coronavirus-themed amenities, including an in-room coronavirus test.

Not surprisingly, quarantining in luxury is a bit pricey.

Le Bijou Hotel and Resort is charging between $12,000 to $14,000 per day, USA Today reports. That doesn't include special upgrades, however, like health checks from doctors or nurses and in-room virus tests.

On the Le Bijou website, the rooms are advertised as "quarantine apartments." The site describes the rooms as able to be "operated without any staff," which the site says "is more important than ever." This will allow guests to ride out the quarantine period without coming into contact with other people, which is how the virus likely spreads.

The rooms also include a personal office so residents can stay working during their quarantines (if they so choose). The apartments also include entertainment programs for those that choose not to work.

Guests also have access to a personal chef so they can "see how (their) food is prepared."

One of the most prominent features is the in-room coronavirus test, which reportedly costs $500. According to the site, guests "don't need to expose (themselves) to infected patients and hospital-acquired infections."

The Le Bijou site writes, "Convert your Le Bijou apartment into a private health center: With external specialists, we provide health care services such as nursing, food delivery, and personal chef service -- all with utmost hygiene and under medical control."