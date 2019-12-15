Qantas Airways passengers flee smoke-filled plane as 'the captain screamed evacuate'

It’s hard to stay cool under pressure.

Passengers on a Qantas flight were reportedly forced to evacuate the plane after it filled with smoke. One traveler took to social media and claimed that the pilot screamed at everyone to evacuate.

The flight turned around and landed back at Sydney airport shortly after takeoff, the Guardian reports. Instead of flying to their original destination of Perth, passengers instead were told to leave the plane via the emergency slides.

The decision to turn around was made after the cabin filled with smoke, which the airline says was due to a “hydraulic issue.”

AMERICAN AIRLINES AIRCRAFT EVACUATED AT WASHINGTON AIRPORT FOLLOWING REPORTS OF SMOKE IN CABIN

A woman claiming to be a passenger on the flight shared her experience on Twitter.

“Just had to evacuate my flight to Perth after engineering issues,” wrote Ally Kemp. “Everyone had to exit the plane via slide onto Sydney tarmac after the cabin filled with smoke and the captain screamed evacuate. Terrifying.”

Another passenger on the flight, Niamh Champion, shared a similar story. According to The Sun, she said, “And next thing he (pilot) goes, 'evacuate, evacuate, evacuate', like in a calm but firm, loud voice. So instantly everyone jumps off and they're thinking, 'Oh my God. I thought there was smoke, or a fire or, you know, something was happening.’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After explaining that she was close to the back of the plane when the incident occurred, she continued, “The hostess opened the door, bang, the chute comes down and everyone starts rushing into the aisle.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a statement obtained by the Guardian, a spokesperson for Qantas said, “Once back at the gate, the captain made the decision to evacuate the aircraft as a precaution and three emergency slides were deployed. Passengers were evacuated through both the slides and normal exits.”