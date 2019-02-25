Python travels 9,300 miles in unsuspecting woman’s bag onboard flight

An Australian snake is a long way from home after hitching a ride in a woman’s bag on her flight home to Scotland.

Moira Boxall discovered the spotted python coiled inside one of her shoes as she was unpacking her suitcase once she had returned home — 9,300 miles away from Queensland.

"She actually thought that [her daughter Sarah] and [son-in-law Paul Airlie] had put a fake snake in her shoe to wind her up, so at first she thought it was a joke until she touched it and it moved," Airlie said to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Boxall was apparently not pleased by the stowaway – which has shed its skin inside her shoe – and called her daughter and son-in-law in Australia, after she had placed the slip-on out in the garden with a box over it.

"She called us here in Australia and we phoned the Scottish RSPCA and told them that there was a snake in the house," Airlie said.

According to Airlie, the snake had probably coiled into the woman’s shoe while she was packing her belongings in Queensland.

"Obviously she just picked the shoe up and stuck it in the bag and then it was there," he said. "Somehow or other it got from Mackay to Glasgow without being detected."

RSPCA reportedly went out to Boxall’s residence to fetch the snake, which was identified as a non-venomous spotted python.

"She said she's not so keen to come back and visit, but I suspect she will — she'll have to think about it at first,” Airlie said to ABC. "We had to get a friend to go and unpack the rest of the bag for her in case there was another one."

The snake is currently being quarantined in Scotland and reportedly may soon be housed in a Glasgow Zoo.