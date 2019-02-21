Police issue warning after tourists continue to dangle legs over popular cliff: ‘It is incredibly dangerous’

Tourists were spotted dangling their legs over a popular cliff’s edge in southeast England despite multiple warnings from police — and significant structural damage that caused a series of rock falls along the 530-foot cliff.

According to police, the defiant tourists were caught along the hazardous section of Beachy Head by a member of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) who was flying over the Sussex Coast. The tourists reportedly had gone over the fence that was set up to keep people away from the dangerous cliff side.

"Please don't sit on the edge of the cliff top it is incredibly dangerous. You don't know what you are sitting over. These people were in a fenced off section of cliff top!" the NPAS tweeted, along with photos of the tourists close to the edge.

The edge, which could break away at any moment, police warn, is a popular spot with tourists because of the view. It is Britain’s highest chalk sea cliff, rising at 531 feet above sea level.

In June 2017, South Korean student Hyewon Kim fell to her death while posing for a photo at nearby Seven Sisters cliff, just west of Beachy Head.

Kim was jumping near the cliff’s edge for a picture when she lost her footing and fell 200 feet.