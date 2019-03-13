Planes flip over at Texas airport in strong winds

Thunderstorms swept Grand Prairie, Texas, early Wednesday morning, with wind gusts over 80 mph ravaging the landscape, knocking out power for thousands and even flipping over small planes at a local airport.

Though no tornado warning had been issued for Dallas-Fort Worth, the winds were powerful enough to flip and damage many planes at Grand Prairie Municipal Airport, Dallas News reported.

Local reporters have taken to Twitter to share updates, with some posting that as many as 40 planes were damaged in the storm.

Multiple hangars, too, are said to have been structurally damaged in the worst of the weather.

Wind gusts around 82 mph rocked the Grand Prairie area, according to The Weather Channel, with winds of 78 mph being measured at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport as well.

Trees, fences, power lines, roofs and more came down in the dramatic bluster, the Dallas News reported.

Local resident Elsa Panther, who lives near the Grand Prairie air hub, told NBC DFW that she was terrified as the winds ripped off the chimney of her home.

"It was the scariest thing I've ever witnessed," Panther told the outlet. "Horrible noises. Horrible. It felt like everything was caving in on me."

"We're OK, thank God," she continued. “It's just material. We'll weather the storm."