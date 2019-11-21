Plane departing LAX suffers engine failure, spews flames

Shocking footage shows a plane's engine apparently spewing flames over Los Angeles International Airport.

Fortunately, the plane was able to circle back and land safely at the airport.

It has not been confirmed what sparked the flames.

Multiple videos of the incident were uploaded to social media, although they apparently misidentified the flight. One video claimed it was a Delta flight, while a user tagged American Airlines in another post.

A spokesperson for American confirmed that it was not one of that airline's flights. A spokesperson for Delta also denied it was a Delta jet.

The Mirror reported it actually was a Philippine Airlines flight headed to Manila. According to FlightAware, Philippine Airlines flight 113 took off from LAX at 11:38 a.m. headed for Manila. It reportedly landed back at LAX about 20 minutes later.

The outlet also reported that the flight declared a mayday shortly after takeoff due to a right engine failure, requesting to return immediately to LAX.

Flight Radar 24, a site monitoring and reporting on live air traffic, showed that flight 113 took off from LAX and then almost immediately circled back and landed at the same airport.