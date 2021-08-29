Pile of raw chicken on airport luggage carousel prompts warning from TSA

That meat’s probably gone bad by now.

When transporting perishable items, like raw meat, the TSA recommends that it's placed in a sealed container with ice or dry ice. The organization recently shared a video of an incident that shows why this is important.

The TSA Instagram page posted a video from Seattle, Wash., that shows a pile of raw chicken pieces riding on the luggage conveyor belt. In the video, the pile of meat appears to be mushed together into a cube shape, implying that it had been in a container at one point but fell out before making it out to the luggage carousel.

"There is a personal fowl on the carousel," the TSA wrote. "Can chickens fly? Well… assuredly no poultry is flying like this. We hear at one time these wings and thighs were cooped up in a cooler. Somewhere between baggage and the carousel, they became free-range."

The post continues, "Don’t wing your travel packing. In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled. If you are pecking around the internet for travel tidbits, nest time reach out to our hens and roosters at #AskTSA. They’ll take your raw travel questions and cook out an egg-cellent answer."

In a statement obtained by Newsweek, a spokesperson for the TSA said, "Our understanding is that it fell out of a cooler behind the block of chicken (and you can see the chicken is still in cooler shape). Our guess is that the owner did not think about the lid coming open and did not tape it securely enough."