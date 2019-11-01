TSA stops passenger at Newark airport trying to bring toilet-paper 'gun' through security

The TSA isn't going to roll over on this one.

A man in New Jersey was stopped at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday after he tried to pass through security with a very unusual item — a replica revolver made into a toilet paper holder.

A TSA officer stopped the passenger when the item was spotted in his carry-on luggage. The passenger’s bag was opened and the item was inspected, revealing it not to be a real gun, but a “realistic replica gun that had been configured into a toilet paper roller,” according to a press release.

"Someone’s day went down the toilet at one of the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints yesterday at Newark Liberty International Airport when he didn’t watch his 'Pees and Qs," the TSA joked. "Yes, this most unusual revolver was not designed to spin bullets. It was designed to spin toilet paper."

Passengers are not allowed to bring real or replica firearms through a security checkpoint. Though, according to the TSA website, passengers may be allowed in checked bags.

According to the Associated Press, the passenger was given the option to place the kitschy item in his checked luggage, give it to someone outside of the airport, or surrender it to TSA. He reportedly chose the latter.