Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

Plane passenger shamed for removing wig, using tray table to brush it

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

People are wigging out over a plane passenger’s use of the seat’s tray table.

In a photo submitted to the popular Instagram page Passenger Shaming, a woman is seen with a track of hair secured using the tray table. According to an anonymous passenger who submitted the photo, the woman was seen removing the weave from her head midflight, securing it and then combing it.

CHICAGO AIRPORT CATERING CART NEARLY SLAMS INTO PLANE ON TARMAC, VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS

Commenters called the act “disgusting.”

“What is wrong with people? There is no shame, modesty, self-awareness and proper conduct in public anymore! That should be done at home or in the bathroom! Just gross!” another commented.

“Now that’s disgusting,” one wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Gag,” another commented.

“Wtf?” one simply wrote.

Some, however, felt the passenger’s actions were fairly innocuous.

The anonymous was shamed for brushing out her wig while on the flight.

The anonymous was shamed for brushing out her wig while on the flight. (Passenger Shaming Instagram)

“I see nothing wrong with this at all. The only thing that’s wrong is the extensions are now dirty from the table. It’s more her taking the risk,” one person wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Whats actually wrong with that?” another asked.

“Omg get over yourself she’s not hurting anyone,” one person commented. “Everyone looking for a reason to moan.”

“I feel like I’ve done this before,” another shared.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The airline or destination was not shared, nor was the passenger’s identity.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.