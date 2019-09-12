Passenger shamed for resting under plane seats: 'This is so nuts'

Nothing cozier than a cramped section underneath rows of plane seats.

'MILE HIGH CLUB' COUPLE ANNOYS PASSENGERS WAITING FOR AIRPLANE BATHROOM: 'I COULDN’T BELIEVE MY EYES'

An airline passenger was spotted laying down on an airplane floor, tucked underneath what appears to be multiple rows of seats. Naturally, another passenger caught a picture of the bizarre sleeping position and shared it on popular Instagram account Passenger Shaming.

“Sunday Vibes…” the post read.

Those on the Instagram account quickly shamed the passenger over his under-the-seats, coffin-esque sleeping arrangements.

“This is so nuts,” one wrote.

“I’ve literally seen a bottle of urine spill all over the floor during takeoff, too many projectile vomiters to count, and God knows what else spilled on that floor. Not to mention everyone’s nasty airport/airplane feet,” another commented, adding, “Hell no.”

“At least he’s not blocking the isle [sic],” one offered.

“Plank Level: Mile High,” one joked.

“Well that’s a first lol I’ve never seen anyone do that before,” another wrote, adding cry-laughing emoji.

It was not clear what airline the incident took place on, or if the plane had departed. But despite Instagram's outrage, Passenger Shaming's post had earned nearly 10,000 likes as of Thursday morning.