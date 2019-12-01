Norwegian cruise ship docks after 20 passengers report 'unspecified illness,' officials say

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in California on Sunday after approximately 20 passengers grew ill, officials said.

The patients aboard the Joy cruise ship reported an "unspecified illness," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

The fire department said in an alert the report came in just after 5 a.m. local time and that fire officials have "resources on standby to evaluate approximately."

In an update around 8 a.m., fire officials said no one has requested transportation to a hospital, and said the department "is awaiting final numbers but estimate 10 patients evaluated for minor medical complaints."

Last Sunday, the Norwegian Joy cruise ship was again docked at the port around 6 a.m. and six passengers were treated for flu-like symptoms.

The cruise ship, according to Norwegian's website, was built in 2017 and can host 3,804 guests and a crew of 1,821, and hosts cruises year-round.

