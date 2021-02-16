Norwegian Cruise Line extends suspension until June amid coronavirus pandemic

American cruise fans’ wait to get back on the water just got a little longer.

Norwegian Cruise Line has extended its voyage suspension into June, canceling all trips that were scheduled to embark through May 31 as it continues working toward Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements to resume service, its parent company announced Tuesday.

The company’s other cruise brands, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, also extended their own suspensions through May 31.

CARNIVAL CORP’S AIDA CRUISES TO SET SAID BY END OF MARCH

"The company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited," Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said in a press release.

Norwegian’s cruises, like many cruise lines, have been on hold since last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop.

Last fall, the CDC issued a conditional sailing order to allow cruise lines to return to service in U.S. waters, but cruise lines have repeatedly canceled more voyages as they work to meet the CDC’s new requirements.

Cruise operators will need to demonstrate that they can maintain health safety protocols during voyages in order to begin carrying passengers again.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is one of the world’s largest cruise operators. Between its three brands, it has a fleet of 28 ships with about 59,150 berths combined. Last month, the company said it planned to require all its crew members get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Cruise lines appear to be waiting on the CDC to determine when they might get the chance to show they can operate safely. Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International’s senior vice president of sales, trade support and service, said in a call with travel advisors this month that the company has not yet gotten dates for when it can hold mock cruises, Travel Weekly reported.