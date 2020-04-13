NJ community holds Disney parade for Make-A-Wish kid whose trip was canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If you can’t go to the parade, bring the parade to you.

As the coronavirus outbreak has shut down the parks, visiting Disneyland or Disney World is impossible at the moment. While that may be frustrating for some, for others it’s had a much more significant impact, including for one young girl in the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Heather Sudol, from Upper Township, N.J., says her daughter Khloe had wished to visit Disney World, 6 ABC reports. Unfortunately, the trip was postponed due to the current circumstances. At this point, it’s still unknown when the parks will reopen and the trip can be rescheduled.

Unable to go to Disney, Khloe’s family and community members brought Disney to her with her very own Disney parade.

“Even in today’s crazy world... Magical moments can still happen,” wrote Shawna Mulford on Facebook, where she shared a video of the event. “For a beautiful girl who was granted a Make-A-Wish but couldn’t get to Disney right now, Disney came to her for a special birthday.”

In a statement to 6 ABC, a spokesperson for the Make-A-Wish Foundation explained, “The health and safety of everyone in our Make-A-Wish community including our wish families is our priority. Due to current medical and public concerns, travel-related wishes have been postponed for the well-being of our wish kids and families, until further notice. We have ensured to our wish families that travel wishes in the near future have been postponed, but not canceled.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Khloe’s wish has not yet been rescheduled. “We remain committed to granting a wish to every eligible child we are working with as soon as it is safe to do so, including Khloe,” he concluded.