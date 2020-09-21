New Hampshire mom says she was kicked off flight after her 2-year-old refused mask: report

A New Hampshire mom said was forced off an American Airlines flight last week because her 2-year-old son would not wear a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report on Monday.

Rachel Starr Davis, 34, of Portsmouth, said in an Instagram post that as she was boarding a flight from Charlotte, N.C. to Manchester, N.H., a flight attendant told her the toddler needed a mask.

"I tried repeatedly, begged him, bribed him, pleaded with him, did everything I could while he was screaming and crying as I tried to hold him and put the mask on, feeling my absolute lowest of lows as a mother," she wrote on Instagram.

VIETNAM AIRLINES PASSENGER SPREAD CORONAVIRUS TO 15 ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT, STUDY CLAIMS

She said it was their fourth American Airlines flight this week, and that her son hadn't been asked to wear a mask during the previous trips.

American Airlines says it requires all passengers over two years old to wear a mask when flying and those who decline to wear the face-covering over their nose and mouth “may be denied boarding and future travel on American,” according to the Portsmouth Herald. The airline did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

“Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey,” American Airlines spokeswoman Gianna Urgo told the paper. “We’ve reached out to the family to learn more about their recent travel experience and to address their concerns.”

The mom's Instagram post had nearly 190,000 likes as of Monday night. Comments included users who supported Davis and others who said she should have been aware of the policy.

Davis said she wants an apology for how she was treated. She posted an update on her Instagram three days later.

SPIRIT AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANT, PASSENGER ARGUE OVER NECK GAITER AS AS A FACE COVERING

"I’ve been processing everything since that day, and I did not expect to have to figure out how to process this in front of thousands of new people who are watching and judging my every move. This is brand new territory for me, so thank you to those who are showing me grace and compassion as we navigate," she wrote.

Davis continued: "While I realize many will misunderstand even this post I’m writing right now, I want to bring awareness to very real scenarios that are happening everyday now."

Earlier this month, a Los Angeles-bound Delta flight was forced to return to Detroit after a woman on board refused to wear a mask, according to a report from Deadline Detroit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In August, a Texas mother claimed her family was refused service on a Southwest Airlines flight because her 3-year-old son with autism would not wear a face covering.

Fox News' Janine Puhak and Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report