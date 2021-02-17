New hotel opening at Disney World now taking reservations

If you build it, they will come.

A new Marriott hotel opening this summer at Disney World is now taking reservations, as the theme park slowly bounces back from a difficult 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the 14-story Walt Disney World Swan Reserve was announced as the newest addition to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts in Lake Buena Vista. The new building is currently under construction, ClickOrlando reports, and is currently slated to open in July.

For those planning Disney trips a bit further out, reservations can now be made for Sept. 1 and beyond, a spokesperson for the project told Fox News. The Swan Reserve will be adjacent to the two other existing hotels, conveniently situated between EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, and also near Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom Park.

Offering an "upscale and boutique environment" in the heart of Disney, the Swan Reserve will feature 349 guest rooms, 149 suites and two presidential suites, "all lavishly appointed and featuring floor-to-ceiling windows." Guests can also take advantage of the amenities offered at its sister properties, including a spa, five pools, 18 restaurants and preferred tee times on nearby Disney golf courses.

The happiest place on Earth recently announced it would be extending theme park hours for the first week of March, almost exactly one year after the coronavirus pandemic began.

Disney World was closed from mid-March until early July of 2020 in the fight against COVID-19, while Disneyland in California remains shuttered.