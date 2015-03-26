Navy opens new destroyer docked in NY for tours

The Navy has scheduled several days of public tours of a new destroyer that will be commissioned in New York next week in honor of a hero SEAL from Long Island.

The USS Michael Murphy is named for the Medal of Honor recipient who was killed in a firefight in Afghanistan in June 2005. Murphy's family will attend the formal commissioning on Oct. 6 in Manhattan.

It arrives in New York City on Friday.

The public can tour it on Staten Island on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

It moves to Pier 88 in Manhattan and will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as Oct. 8.

People should wear comfortable closed-toed shoes and limit items carried aboard. A government-issued photo ID is required for everyone over 18.