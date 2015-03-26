Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Travel
Published
Last Update November 5, 2015

Navy opens new destroyer docked in NY for tours

By | Associated Press
The Michael Murphy, the last of the U.S. Navy's original run of Arleigh Burke destroyers, heads down the Kennebec River off of Phippsburg, Maine, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012.

The Michael Murphy, the last of the U.S. Navy's original run of Arleigh Burke destroyers, heads down the Kennebec River off of Phippsburg, Maine, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012. (AP)

The Navy has scheduled several days of public tours of a new destroyer that will be commissioned in New York next week in honor of a hero SEAL from Long Island.

The USS Michael Murphy is named for the Medal of Honor recipient who was killed in a firefight in Afghanistan in June 2005. Murphy's family will attend the formal commissioning on Oct. 6 in Manhattan.

It arrives in New York City on Friday.

The public can tour it on Staten Island on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

It moves to Pier 88 in Manhattan and will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as Oct. 8.

More On This...

People should wear comfortable closed-toed shoes and limit items carried aboard. A government-issued photo ID is required for everyone over 18.