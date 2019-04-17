National Park Rangers say thousands of glass shards placed on Michigan beach with 'malicious intent'

National Park Rangers are searching for those responsible of spreading thousands of shards of broken glass across Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Leelanau County, Mich., on Tuesday.

Park Ranger Andy Blake said freshly broken pieces of glass between a half-inch and two inches were found spread up and down the Lake Michigan beach, near the Good Harbor picnic area, according to the NPS website.

“I am outraged by this act that is clearly intended to injure visitors to the National Lakeshore,” Blake said to WILX. “Thousands of pieces of broken glass do not appear on the beach without malicious intent. I hope our visitors and the local community can help identify the person or persons who would deliberately harm our beachgoers, including children.”

The glass was picked up by park staff and volunteers who combed the beach trying to retrieve as much of the shards as possible to prevent visitors from getting hurt.

The incident is currently being investigated.