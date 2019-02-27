Mom on 10-hour flight hands out 200 bags of candy, earplugs in case baby cries

A mother on a flight from Seoul to San Francisco was reportedly so worried that her 4-month-old child would disrupt other passengers, she handed out peace offerings in advance of any inconvenience.

The unidentified mom gave away more than 200 small bags containing Korean candy, earplugs and a note apologizing ahead of time for any crying on the 10-hour flight, according to passenger Dave Corona, who posted pictures on Facebook.

"Today, I am going to the U.S. with my mom and grandma to see my aunt," the note read. "I'm a little bit nervous and scary (sic) because it's my first flight, which means that I may cry or make too much noise. I will try to go quietly, though I can't make any promises... Please excuse me."

Corona described the gesture as “very touching,” adding “as you know when you have kids expect the unexpected.”

He did note, however, despite the advanced warning there was “not a peep out of the kid.”