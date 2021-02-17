Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

VACATION DESTINATIONS
Published

MGM Resorts resuming operations at 3 Las Vegas hotels

Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage will return to 24/7 service on March 3

By James Leggate | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Las Vegas may soon "viva" once again.

Three Las Vegas resorts that had been closing mid-week because of slowed business amid the COVID-19 pandemic will resume normal 24/7 operations starting March 3, owner MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday.

The affected properties include the Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage.

Three Las Vegas resorts that had been closing mid-week because of slowed business amid the COVID-19 pandemic will resume normal 24/7 operations starting March 3.

Three Las Vegas resorts that had been closing mid-week because of slowed business amid the COVID-19 pandemic will resume normal 24/7 operations starting March 3. (iStock)

VIRAL VEGAS: DEATHS JUMP, TOURISM SLUMPS AMID LONG PANDEMIC

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and president of MGM Resorts, said in a written statement that the move comes as public sentiment toward traveling is improving. Plus, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases being reported has reached the lowest point since October and more than 56 million vaccine doses have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The affected properties include the Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage.

The affected properties include the Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage. (iStock)

"We remain optimistic about Las Vegas’ recovery and our ability to bring employees back to work as business volumes allow us to do so," Hornbuckle said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MGM is also planning to return several of its live stage shows later this month and next month.

Nevada officials permitted casinos to reopen in June after an initial pandemic-related shutdown, but visitors were slow to return to Las Vegas and many of The Strip’s hotels opted to open only on weekends for periods since then.

In 2020, just 19 million people visited Las Vegas, a 55% drop from the year before, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Nevada officials permitted casinos to reopen in June after an initial pandemic-related shutdown, but visitors were slow to return to Las Vegas.

Nevada officials permitted casinos to reopen in June after an initial pandemic-related shutdown, but visitors were slow to return to Las Vegas. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For those who do still visit the city, MGM Resorts has a "seven-point safety plan" intended to protect employees and guests from the coronavirus.

The safety plan includes requiring masks, a physical distancing policy and added protections to the properties like Plexiglas barriers and standalone handwashing stations.