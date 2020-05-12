MGM Resorts International reveals safety plan for reopening, asks guests to wear masks on casino floor

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Having a poker face will soon become a lot easier, as some casinos will continue to encourage guests to wear masks when they reopen post-coronavirus.

As companies begin to look toward reopening after the coronavirus pandemic passes, it’s clear that things won’t return to the same "normal" as before. Businesses, especially those in the travel and tourism industries, are seemingly going to be focused on keeping guests confident about their health and safety.

MGM Resorts International recently revealed a seven-point safety plan for reopening in the wake of COVID-19. In a press release, the company said that the plan was designed “in conjunction with medical and scientific experts” to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Preparing for the moment we can re-open our doors, MGM Resorts focused on developing a plan that puts health and safety at the center of everything we do," wrote Bill Hornbuckle, acting CEO and president for MGM Resorts. "Our ‘Seven-Point Safety Plan’ is the result of months of consultations with public health experts and outlines our comprehensive approach to welcoming guests back safely.”

Hornbuckle explained that MGM’s properties may look different for a while, which he said was “critically important.”

“We will continue providing the hospitality experiences we are known for, but we must do so safely,” he said. “We will continue working with experts and following guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government officials and regulators as we evolve these protocols based on the latest information.”

The plan includes the following steps:

Screening, temperature checks for employees and guests, either when they arrive for their shift or prior to their arrival (and during their stay). Mandatory masks and personal protective equipment for employees (guests will be encouraged to wear masks and to avoid activities such as eating while on the casino floor, which would require them to remove masks). A six-foot physical distancing policy will be implemented, wherever feasible. Other areas will have plexiglass barriers installed to protect guests and employees. Handwashing stations have been installed in high-traffic areas and employees will practice enhanced routine cleaning procedures. The heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls and air quality will be monitored based on the latest scientific information about the virus. Incident response protocols have been created for when a guest or employee tests positive for the virus in order to reduce the chance of infection. Digital innovations such as contactless check-in, digital menus and digital restaurant queues have been implemented to reduce the amount of exposure between guests and employees.

MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, did not share any specific date for its reopening. The company did say that the Bellaggio and New York, New York, would be reopening first, when the time comes.