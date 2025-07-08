Expand / Collapse search
Massive bee swarm sends three people to hospital in critical condition, 24 injured

Fire chief calls attack 'impressive' as 24 people stung during unusual 30-minute bee assault in Aurillac

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
A buzzing commotion has disrupted a picturesque town this summer. 

A swarm of bees left 24 people injured in an unusual attack on Sunday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Those walking through Aurillac, a quaint French community, were stung over a 30-minute period, with three people in critical condition evacuated to a hospital.  

TERRIFYING TREND EMERGES AS MUSIC FESTIVAL FANS SUFFER MYSTERIOUS NEEDLE ATTACKS

Some 26,000 people were living in the alp town in 2022, according to the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies. Aurillack is located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France.

Pierre Mathonier, mayor of Aurillac, told a local broadcaster that those who were left in critical condition are improving, AP reported.

Worker bees on hive

A swarm of bees (not pictured) attacked people in Aurillac, France, leaving 24 individuals injured and three in critical condition. (YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

One victim was a 78-year-old who suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and had to be resuscitated.

That individual is now in stable condition, while the other two are said to be in "good health," per the mayor.

Mathonier added the attack could have been related to the bees becoming more aggressive over the years.

Over a decade ago, Asian hornets were harassing a beehive that was on the roof terrace of a downtown hotel, he told AP.

Monument of Paul Doumer and the Sacre Coeur church in Aurillac, France

Twenty-four people were injured during a 30-minute bee attack in the French alpine town of Aurillac, France, shown above.  (iStock)

Lt. Col. Michel Cayla, who runs the local fire services, said the attack was "impressive" and he has never seen an attack of this scale.

Cayla told French broadcaster TF1, "In terms of the number of victims, the panic among the people and the severity of some of the injuries, it was impressive," as AP reported. 

Bee sting symptoms are mostly "minor." Victims can experience instant, sharp, burning pain, as well as a welt and swelling, according to the Mayo Clinic. 

The CDC predicted an annual average of 62 deaths due to bee and hornet stings between 2000-2017 in the United States. 

bee on flower

Bee sting symptoms are mostly "minor." They usually include instant and sharp burning pain, a welt and swelling. (Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The beehive has been removed and relocated outside the town, according to AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 