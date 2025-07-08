Massive bee swarm sends three people to hospital in critical condition, 24 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A buzzing commotion has disrupted a picturesque town this summer.

A swarm of bees left 24 people injured in an unusual attack on Sunday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Those walking through Aurillac, a quaint French community, were stung over a 30-minute period, with three people in critical condition evacuated to a hospital.

TERRIFYING TREND EMERGES AS MUSIC FESTIVAL FANS SUFFER MYSTERIOUS NEEDLE ATTACKS

Some 26,000 people were living in the alp town in 2022, according to the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies. Aurillack is located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France.

Pierre Mathonier, mayor of Aurillac, told a local broadcaster that those who were left in critical condition are improving, AP reported.

One victim was a 78-year-old who suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and had to be resuscitated.

That individual is now in stable condition, while the other two are said to be in "good health," per the mayor.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Mathonier added the attack could have been related to the bees becoming more aggressive over the years.

Over a decade ago, Asian hornets were harassing a beehive that was on the roof terrace of a downtown hotel, he told AP.

Lt. Col. Michel Cayla, who runs the local fire services, said the attack was "impressive" and he has never seen an attack of this scale.

Cayla told French broadcaster TF1, "In terms of the number of victims, the panic among the people and the severity of some of the injuries, it was impressive," as AP reported.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Bee sting symptoms are mostly "minor." Victims can experience instant, sharp, burning pain, as well as a welt and swelling, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The CDC predicted an annual average of 62 deaths due to bee and hornet stings between 2000-2017 in the United States.

The beehive has been removed and relocated outside the town, according to AP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.