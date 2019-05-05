Man traveling with service animal bit police officer at Cleveland airport’s TSA checkpoint

A man was taken into custody at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Saturday after reportedly biting a police officer.

The unidentified man was traveling with a service dog around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when he became disruptive at a TSA checkpoint, police told local outlets.

Police responded to the scene and the man became more combative and bit an officer, Fox 8 reported. It was not reported where the officer was bit.

The officer was not seriously injured.

The man was transported to St. Vincent Charity Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, Fox 8 reported. The man’s dog was placed in the city’s kennel.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The Cleveland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.