Man wielding kitchen knives tasered at Gatwick Airport

A man was tasered and arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after entering a staff-only security area of London’s Gatwick Airport wielding two kitchen knives, police say.

Around 1:55 a.m., the 30-year-old man from Crawley, West Sussex, England barged into a secured, employees-only section of the airport’s south terminal reportedly “making threats to kill” and “openly carrying a kitchen knife in each hand,” The Guardian reports.

RYANAIR PASSENGER ALLEGEDLY SUFFERS SEVERE BURNS AFTER FLIGHT ATTENDANT DROPS BOILING HOT WATER ON HIM

Police say that the man was not a traveler and that they do not believe the incident was terrorism-related.

The aggressor was quickly tasered by law enforcement officials and arrested, BBC reports. Charged on suspicion of possessing weapons and threatening to kill, he has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The baggage claim area of the air hub’s south terminal was evacuated as a precaution, but opened again with normal operations as of 2:45 a.m. that morning, as per the Evening Standard.

"This incident was dealt with swiftly and no members of the public or police were harmed,” Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw of the Sussex Police Department said of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sussex Police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP