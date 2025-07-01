Man goes viral on TikTok for claiming his home rental guests demanded 'weight accessible' accommodations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man on TikTok has gone viral for claiming that he received a two-star review by guests online because his rental home was deemed not "weight accessible."

In a video that garnered over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments, the host shared the grievances his guests supposedly communicated to him after their stay.

"I guess they were on the larger side and my house didn’t perfectly accommodate their size," said the host.

He claimed the guests said they couldn’t fit through the doorway, after which the host commented, "I have standard door frames."

He also said the guests alleged that "some of the furniture seemed shaky at best, and we felt scared we were going to break it."

"And then they were like, ‘I noticed your egg chair on your deck had a weight limit of 330 pounds on it.’ That’s the manufacturer that puts that [there], not me, and that’s for one person," the host added.

"Then they were like, ‘Unfortunately, none of us could use that.’"

The TikToker host claimed the Airbnb guests said his bed was super soft and they felt like they were going to cave into the middle when they were both on it.

"I might say this house isn’t a good fit for you," the host added in response, in part.

The host concluded that it was "not a learning lesson" for him — but "hopefully [it was] just for them."

The website of Airbnb lists various accessibility features that hosts can add to their listings.

Some related features potentially pertaining to guests who are of a larger size could be the width of the home.

The phrases "guest entrance wider than 32 inches" and "room entrance wider than 32 inches" are both listed.

TikTokers took to the comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

"As a plus-sized person, I cannot imagine being this entitled," wrote one woman. "It’s no one’s job but mine to make sure it’s somewhere I’ll be comfortable."

A user asked, "If they couldn't fit through the door frame, how'd they know about the rest of the things?"

"Thank you for handling this with professionalism. Unfortunately, entitlement comes in all sizes," said one woman.

Another user wrote, "I'm plus size. This level of entitlement is crazy. I always check weight limits."

Still another wrote, "I read the low reviews for this reason. Sometimes the issues do not apply to me."

A different TikToker wrote, "I think you should have very sturdy furniture if you’re going to [do] this. I think hotels use that kind of furniture."

Airbnb began in 2007 "when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe," the company notes on its website.

"Every day, hosts offer unique stays, experiences and services that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way."