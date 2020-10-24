Longest domestic flight in US will take off again in December

Hawaiian Airlines is bringing the longest direct flight in the U.S. back to the skies.

Earlier this week, the airline announced it will be resuming regular flights to and from Boston starting in December.

Hawaiian Airlines will operate two weekly flights to Boston's Logan International Airport from Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, on Mondays and Fridays starting Dec. 18, according to its website.

The two weekly returning flights from Boston to Honolulu will be on Sundays and Wednesdays, beginning Dec. 20.

DELTA HAS ADDED 460 PEOPLE TO ‘NO-FLY’ LIST FOR REFUSING TO WEAR MASKS

According to The Points Guy, the flight between Boston and Honolulu is the longest domestic flight in the U.S. and covers 5,095 miles.

The flight to Boston lasts 9 hours and 30 minutes while the flight to Honolulu lasts 11 hours and 35 minutes, according to the flight schedule.

BRITISH AIRWAYS 747 WILL BECOME FILM SET, TRAINING FACILITY AFTER ITS FINAL FLIGHT

Aside from its flight to Boston, Hawaiian Airlines also announced it will be resuming flights to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport three times a week, as well as daily flights to Long Beach Airport in California.

According to the announcement, that means that Hawaiian Airlines will be operating in all of its 13 mainland cities.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES RESUMES WORLD’S LONGEST DIRECT FLIGHT FROM NEW YORK CITY

Though Hawaiian’s New York City flights take almost as long as its Boston flights -- the eastbound flight lasts 9 hours and 35 minutes and the westbound flight lasts 11 hours and 20 minutes -- the distance isn’t quite as far.

According to The Points Guy, the Hawaiian Airlines flight to New York covers 4,983 miles, which is 112 miles short of the flights to Boston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York City-bound flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while the Honolulu-bound flights will be on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to the flight schedule.

Hawaiian Airlines is also bringing back direct flights between Līhuʻe Airport and Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif., as well as between Kahului Airport and San Diego and San Francisco, the announcement said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We’re pleased with increased demand for travel to Hawai‘i, and we’re excited to once again offer our East Coast guests the convenience of our nonstop flights as we welcome them to the islands with new health and safety measures,” Brent Overbeek, Hawaiian Airlines’ senior vice president of revenue management and network planning said in a statement.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS