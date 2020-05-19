Long Island couple sues cruise line over coronavirus exposure

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Long Island couple is suing a cruise line after they say it negligently exposed them to the coronavirus during the early days of the outbreak.

The couple says the cruise line was aware that someone on the boat was displaying symptoms of COVID-19, but they claim the company did not alter the boat’s schedule or activities. They also claim the boat held large gatherings of passengers, further exposing everyone to infection.

Fred and Marlene Kantrow boarded the Celebrity Eclipse on Feb. 29, ABC News reported. After they returned home on March 30, Fred Kantrow was reportedly hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19. They say Celebrity did not inform them of any positive cases of the virus until one or two days after they disembarked.

In the lawsuit, the couple alleges that the cruise line was aware that someone on the boat was showing symptoms of the disease at the beginning of the voyage. The couple claims the boat continued with its normally scheduled entertainment and activity options and continued to serve buffet-style meals anyway.

After news of the pandemic broke, the ship’s management reportedly held a large gathering of passengers and crew members to honor health care workers. The Kantrows described the event, saying that everybody on the ship was “right next to each other.”

Toward the end of the cruise, the ship reportedly threw a Mexican Fiesta, causing the buffet area to become “crammed," the couple said.

A Celebrity Eclipse spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.