Is Las Vegas retiring 'What happens here, stays here'? Report claims Sin City may introduce new slogan

What happens in Vegas no longer stays in Vegas — at least according to recent reports.

Yes, you read that right. The incredibly popular — and sometimes controversial — tagline of Sin City may just be getting an update, according to a local report. And although R&R Partners, the marketing agency that handles Las Vegas' slogans, did not officially release any news regarding a new tagline, that didn't stop Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler from hinting at the upcoming rollout, seemingly set for Jan. 26.

EUROPEAN CITY'S X-RATED TOURISM AD WINS INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AWARD

Tyler reportedly led the crowd in a chant of the alleged slogan at an Aerosmith concert in Sin City on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. Instead of shouting, “What happens here, stays here,” Steven led the crowd in a chant of, “What happens here, only happens here,” according to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Various Las Vegas acts, such as Shania Twain and Brian Newman, have all shared announcements hinting at some sort of "secret" coming in January, as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The original “What happens here, stays here” phrase was launched in 2003, and though the city retired it briefly in 2017, it was brought back in early 2018. However, if the Review-Journal's report is to be believed, it appears Las Vegas is officially ready to move forward with a new iteration — a nearly exact replica, with only two words changed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The new slogan was reportedly created by Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and R&R Partners.

A spokesperson for LVCVA and R&R Partners would not confirm the change to Fox News, though the latter commented, "What happens here, still stays here.... The rest you’ll have to wait to find out on Jan. 26."