Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport 'first' to add PPE vending machines

There’s nothing worse than realizing you forgot to bring something to the airport – but travelers passing through Las Vegas’ busiest air hub need not fret about personal protective equipment (PPE.)

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, McCarran International Airport has installed a few vending machines to sell face masks, gloves, wipes and hand sanitizer. The Sin City air hub claims it was the “first” airport to debut such PPE vending machines, which can be found in T1 ticketing and near the T3 TSA checkpoint.

McCarran currently houses three of the unique vending machines, which were installed on Wednesday, USA Today reports.

Regarding sample prices, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed that three-packs of disposable masks are currently retailing for $7.50, while a reusable cloth mask will cost $14.50.

Though the Federal Aviation Administration has not yet mandated that passengers traveling by commercial air wear facial coverings amid the ongoing outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged members of the public to wear a “cloth face covering” in community settings, “including during travel if they must travel.”

Both on the ground and in the air, air travel personnel have been recently ordered to wear face masks. Transportation Security Administration security screeners and flight attendants employed by all major American airlines must wear protective face coverings when interacting with the public as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Though TSA officers and flight attendants are currently wearing face masks, the FAA has not mandated that commercial air travel passengers do the same.

Crew members employed by three of the largest airlines in the U.S. may be encouraging – but not forcing – passengers to wear face masks during various points of the travel journey amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite previous policies that seemed to indicate otherwise, a new report claims.

