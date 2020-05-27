First Las Vegas casinos to reopen on the strip are revealed

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Vegas is betting that it’s time to reopen.

The first casinos on the Las Vegas strip will reopen June 4. As with several other tourist attractions across the country, however, these establishments will only be partially reopening and offering limited amenities.

According to MGM Resorts International, three of the company’s Las Vegas casinos will reopen for the beginning of June: the Bellagio, New York-New York and MGM Grand Las Vegas.

ROME COLOSSEUM TO REOPEN IN JUNE AFTER CORONAVIRUS KEPT IT CLOSED FOR MONTHS

Along with these casinos, The Signature, a resort connected with the MGM Grand, will also reopen the first week of June.

A press release said that while amenities will be limited when the properties reopen, “additional venues within these resorts and other MGM resorts properties on the strip will reopen” as demand for the destination builds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The casinos will utilize a seven-point safety plan to maintain guest health and safety. This will include health screenings for employees, requiring workers to wear masks (guests will be encouraged to wear them but not required), using floor guides to promote physical distancing, providing additional hand-washing stations, providing guests with contactless check-in at resorts and digital menus at restaurants. Valet parking will not be available to guests upon reopening.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While the casinos and resorts will have limited amenities, the fountains at the Bellagio will be up and running.