Kings Island theme park adding new resort and campground in Ohio

Ohio’s Kings Island is best known for its roller coasters and blue ice cream, but soon it will double-down on being a vacation destination.

The theme park’s new resort and RV campground, Kings Island Camp Cedar, is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021, the park owner and resort manager, Cedar Fair, announced on Tuesday. The theme park and resort are located about a half-hour north of Cincinnati.

Camp Cedar’s amenities will include multiple pools, including some with family play features and an adult-exclusive pool with poolside service. There will also be ponds, walking trails, fire pits, grills and picnic tables.

The 50-acre resort, which is currently under construction, is set to open with 73 cottages and 164 full-service RV spaces. There are plans in place to add 100 more cottages, and Camp Cedar will also offer camping necessities like bathhouses and laundry facilities.

It will also include a grand lodge with an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, shopping, a gym and a huge fireplace. There will also be an outdoor cantina offering casual to-go American, Mexican and Italian dining.

“Peanuts” characters will be on-site and will appear at events like character breakfasts and “Smores with Snoopy.”

The resort will be located less than a mile from the Kings Island front gate, and the company plans to offer resort guests “stay and play” packages.

Kings Island features more than 100 rides and other attractions, including 15 roller coasters. A ticket to the park also includes admission to Soak City, its 33-acre water park.

Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island, said in a press release that the theme park is “excited to offer our guests a unique lodging experience and a contemporary retreat so close to Kings Island.

“The addition of Kings Island Camp Cedar luxury outdoor resort will make a visit to our park even more memorable,” Koontz said.